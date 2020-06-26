‘Pop, Lock, & Drop It’ Rapper Huey Was Shot And Killed At 32

St. Louis rapper Huey, best known for his 2006 hit “Pop, Lock & Drop It,” has been shot and killed at 32, according to Fox 2 St. Louis. Huey, born Lawrence Franks, was shot just after 11:00pm and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival. Another person was shot at the same time, arriving at the Ferguson Police Department and treated for injuries at an area hospital. He is expected to survive.

Huey was a staple of the video countdown show 106 & Park in its heyday, helping “Pop, Lock & Drop It” climb the Billboard Hot 100 throughout early 2007 to peak at No. 6 in June. A remix of the track features Bow Wow and T-Pain. The track was the lead single from Huey’s debut album Notebook Paper, which was released when he was just 18 years old. Notebook Paper reached No. 26 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

In 2010, Huey followed up with Redemption on EMI, the last album he completed in his lifetime. He had just returned to music in April this year, releasing a new single, “Pulled Away,” for which he was looking forward to shooting a music video on Saturday. Even without more recent new music, the news of Huey’s death sparked an outpouring of grief on social media — a testament to his pop culture dominance in the mid-2000s.

Huey ? The genius artist behind pop lock and drop it ? The reason my knees are strong today ? I’m distraught … RIP Huey 🙌🏾 2020 please stop the bullshit pic.twitter.com/kRNxP1ugrB — Emperesse 🦂 (@EEmperesse) June 26, 2020

Y’all think y’all some star twerkers and pussy poppers now, but Pop, Lock and Drop It was gonna TEST them KNEES, hips and thighs like no other!! #RIP HUEY! Rest with the ancestors🙏🏾😂😭 pic.twitter.com/KK34y4KQcL — 𝐷𝑦𝑛𝑎𝑚𝑖𝑐 𝑁𝑎𝑘𝑒𝑟🤴🏾⚡️ (@barenaissance) June 26, 2020

Bishhhhh I saw Huey trending and I just knew y’all was talking about the boondocks. NOT POP LOCK AND DROP IT HUEY…fuck you 2020 pic.twitter.com/mMIOiXAA80 — NBA Ucanta_Ford_Brie (@Breyonce1908_) June 26, 2020

The last time we performed together! Y'all knew him as Huey, to his loved ones he was LJ! My lil cousin! Rest Easy! This shit us hard man!😢 pic.twitter.com/Vq16Ju944U — Bruce Franks Jr (@brucefranksjr) June 26, 2020

Huey is survived by a 13-year-old daughter.