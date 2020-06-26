Getty Image
‘Pop, Lock, & Drop It’ Rapper Huey Was Shot And Killed At 32

St. Louis rapper Huey, best known for his 2006 hit “Pop, Lock & Drop It,” has been shot and killed at 32, according to Fox 2 St. Louis. Huey, born Lawrence Franks, was shot just after 11:00pm and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival. Another person was shot at the same time, arriving at the Ferguson Police Department and treated for injuries at an area hospital. He is expected to survive.

Huey was a staple of the video countdown show 106 & Park in its heyday, helping “Pop, Lock & Drop It” climb the Billboard Hot 100 throughout early 2007 to peak at No. 6 in June. A remix of the track features Bow Wow and T-Pain. The track was the lead single from Huey’s debut album Notebook Paper, which was released when he was just 18 years old. Notebook Paper reached No. 26 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

In 2010, Huey followed up with Redemption on EMI, the last album he completed in his lifetime. He had just returned to music in April this year, releasing a new single, “Pulled Away,” for which he was looking forward to shooting a music video on Saturday. Even without more recent new music, the news of Huey’s death sparked an outpouring of grief on social media — a testament to his pop culture dominance in the mid-2000s.

Huey is survived by a 13-year-old daughter.

