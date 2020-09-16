During a Hispanic Heritage Month event in Kissimmee, Florida on Tuesday night, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden busted out his phone and played “Despacito.” It was an extremely “how do you do, fellow kids?” moment, although to be fair, singer Luis Fonsi was the one who introduced Biden. After playing a short clip of the Hot 100 mega-hit, the former-vice president cracked, “I tell you what, if I had the talent of any one of these people, I’d be elected president by acclamation.”

The actual president, the one who blamed Biden for not instituting a mask mandate even though he has no power to do that because he’s not the president, never heard the “Despacito” clip. Or maybe he chose to willfully ignore it. But he did share a doctored video of his rival supposedly playing N.W.A’s classic “Fuck tha Police.” It was an obvious fake, but that’s never stopped Donald Trump from sharing it with his followers before.

What is this all about? https://t.co/AAmBGgHhyR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

Trump tweeted out a video of Biden edited to make it look like he was playing NWA's "Fuck tha Police" at an event. Twitter, again not doing anything to discourage the sharing of this stuff, responds only by adding a tiny "manipulated media" note. pic.twitter.com/98rEBx37wx — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 16, 2020

Trump's misinformation campaign continues: He shared a clip of Biden that was doctored to make it look like Biden was dancing to "Fuck tha Police" by NWA. (He was dancing to "Despacito.") Twitter labeled the clip as "manipulated." But the asymmetric information warfare goes on… — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) September 16, 2020

Twitter slapped the “Manipulated Media” tag on the tweet; if you click on it, you’re shown the real story with the factual headline. Following the event, Fonsi tweeted, “It was a real honor for me to introduce vice president Joe Biden tonight. A great leader who has shown his support and admiration for the Latin community and Puerto Rico for many years. It’s time for us to have a president who treats us with the dignity we deserve.”

Meanwhile, instead of acknowledging Trump’s sliminess, former-N.W.A member Ice Cube is mostly tweeting about the Los Angeles Clippers blowing a 3-1 lead.

Same ole Clippers. A 2nd Round Dynasty. 😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/mN8EHjEujk — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 16, 2020

A better use of his time, honestly.

(Via Newsweek)