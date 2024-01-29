Wireless Festival, one of the biggest rap and hip-hop-focused festivals in the world, announced the first wave of artists on its 2024 lineup, including headliners 21 Savage, Doja Cat, and Nicki Minaj. Other big names on the bill are Future, Ice Spice, J Hus, Asake, Rema, and Tyla, indicating a continued expansion into Afrobeats and other diaspora genres, while more local artists are likely to be included in the second round of announcements.

The festival is returning to Finsbury Park in London for its 18th iteration after moving there in 2023 and holding part of the festival there in 2022. The festival will run from July 12 to July 14, and tickets will go on sale beginning this Wednesday (January 31) at 10 am GMT. You can find more information here.

More acts will be announced in the near future and you can see the full lineup below.