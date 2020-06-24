IDK Unveils His Stacked List Of ‘IDK And Friends 2’ Collaborators

IDK has a new album on the way, but recently, he has been teasing another project he plans to share before then. He dropped his IDK And Friends mixtape in 2018, and now he is following it up with IDK And Friends 2. This week, he gave some vague teasers about the release, which is set to drop this Friday. Now he has dropped another breadcrumb by sharing the list of guests who will appear on the album.

The list is divided into an “Artists” column and a “Producers” column. The former includes ASAP Ferg, Wale, Juicy J, Denzel Curry, Maxo Kream, PnB Rock, Xanman, Rico Nasty, Big Flock, Yung Manny, Big Jam, Weensey (BYB), Alex Vaughn, and Ronny J. The latter features Jersonmade, Michael Uzi, Ronny J, Juicy J, FNZ, Acyde, Teo Halm, Jeff Klienman, Nils, Wonda, Blue Rondo, DJ Money, Vontae Thomas, “and more.”

This all comes after IDK previously indicated that his first IDK And Friends project would not be repeated, as he tweeted in 2019, “IDK AND FRIENDS was a sacrifice I had to make inorder to fund #ISHEREAL without a label. My album was basically done before I did my partnership. I will never put out a project like IDK&FRIENDS again. So if you like my simple sh*t, enjoy that. It will be the last.”

