IDK Reveals His Next Project Is A Sequel To ‘IDK & Friends’

Just days after hinting at a new project set to precede the release of his sophomore album, PG County’s own IDK revealed that the interim project would be a follow-up to his fan-favorite 2018 EP, IDK & Friends. Over the weekend, IDK tweeted, “Before I give you my second album “USEE4YOURSELF” I’d like to drop off something me and my brother made 4 y’all. 9 Tracks, details soon.”

“Soon” turned out to be today, June 15, as IDK uploaded the pixelated album cover to his IDK & Friends 2 to Instagram and promised it would be “coming soon.” The 2018 original consists of seven tracks and as its title suggested, featured appearances from many of IDK’s closest associates including Denzel Curry, Domo Genesis, Maxo Kream, Q Da Fool, Rico Nasty, Thirty Rack, and Wale. While he kept the tracklist under wraps in his announcement post, the new project comes on the heels of IDK’s recent high-profile collaborations “495” and “Hello Pt. 4,” which established working relationships with YoungManny and Jpegmafia, among others.

Intriguingly, IDK had previously closed the door on a sequel to IDK & Friends, tweeting in 2019 that the project “was a sacrifice I had to make in order to fund #ISHEREAL without a label.” He says that while his album was “basically done before I did my partnership,” he would “never put out a project like IDK&FRIENDS again.” It looks like he’s reneged on that vow for whatever reason, but considering the quality and craftsmanship he puts into even the projects he calls his “simple sh*t,” that can only be a good thing.

Check out IDK’s IDK & Friends 2 album cover above.

IDK is a Warner Music artist Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

