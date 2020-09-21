Early on in the pandemic, music festivals began rescheduling their events. There was an optimism to this process, as a lot of them thought this whole coronavirus thing would be fine by the fall. Well, that does not appear to be the case, and therefore, III Points has had to reschedule for a second time.

They originally pushed the festival back to October 2020, but now the Miami event has again been delayed to April 30 and May 1, 2021. They also unveiled a new lineup poster, which, alongside some blurred-out names, features The Strokes, Wu-Tang Clan, Kaytranada, Moses Sumney, Alex G, Kelly Lee Owens, and others.

III POINTS MIAMI

Organizers shared a message alongside the announcement, which begins:

“2020 has grounded us even deeper with appreciation and love for everyone who has supported III Points. No matter what the obstacles have been, we have always found a way to push forward with continually greater strength, fueled by the beautiful movement of music and art here in Miami. From the artists here locally, to the agents, managers and international artists who have worked with us and trusted our plan for our new dates, we are eternally grateful for your faith in this project. The work that has gone into moving a large scale production has been no small task… especially twice in one year :/ but our team, our partners and our city are extremely resilient and we know in our hearts that April 30 and May 1 will be a beautiful celebration of art and music.”

The message goes on to say they “will be opening up a refund application process so that even if you wanna come but need your money right now… we got you.” They also note that they “will be taking all precautions for safety at this event, which includes limiting our capacity at a large outdoor facility.”

It also reveals why some names on the poster are blurred out: “All of the blurred acts on this bill had to be held off until our friends at Coachella announce their new lineup. Bet on this, they are going to SUPER stack our already fantastic bill. The names of the last six acts will be revealed by January 2021.”