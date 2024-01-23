Usher’s on a roll. Not only is he performing the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show and releasing his new album Coming Home, but the festival named after one of his biggest hits is returning this spring with another nostalgic lineup. Usher will headline the 2024 Lovers & Friends Festival alongside ’90s/2000s pop icons Janet Jackson and Backstreet Boys.

The festival is billed to return to Las Vegas on Saturday, May 4, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The tickets presale starts this Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. PT. You can find more information at LoversandFriendsFest.com. See below for more details, including the full lineup.