Usher’s on a roll. Not only is he performing the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show and releasing his new album Coming Home, but the festival named after one of his biggest hits is returning this spring with another nostalgic lineup. Usher will headline the 2024 Lovers & Friends Festival alongside ’90s/2000s pop icons Janet Jackson and Backstreet Boys.
The festival is billed to return to Las Vegas on Saturday, May 4, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The tickets presale starts this Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. PT. You can find more information at LoversandFriendsFest.com. See below for more details, including the full lineup.
The Full Lovers & Friends Festival 2024 Lineup
Usher (performing Confessions)
Janet Jackson
Backstreet Boys
Snoop Dogg
Lil Wayne (performing Tha Carter III)
Alicia Keys
Gwen Stefani
Nas
Mary J. Blige
Nelly Furtado
Ludacris
Ja Rule & Ashanti
Ciara
Nelly
T-Pain
TLC
Akon
Ne-Yo
M.I.A.
Timbaland
Keyshia Cole
Brandy
Monica
Eve
Kelly Rowland
Craig David
Sean Paul
6lack
Jodeci
Jason Derulo
Robin Thicke
98 Degrees
Tyrese
Majid Jordan
Method Man & Redman
Rick Ross
Jeezy
Fat Joe
T.I.
Mase
E-40
SWV
Xscape
Tank
Jeremih
The-Dream
Pretty Ricky
Ginuwine
Mario
Jojo
Mya
Kelis
Lloyd
Dru Hill
Keri Hilson
Lupe Fiasco
Too Short
Cam’ron
Twista
Juvenile
Paul Wall
Trina
Ying Yang Twins
David Banner
Lil Flip
Plies
Mims
Tweet
Next
Lumidee
Nina Sky
Total
Blaque
702
Amerie
Paula Deanda
Jon B
112
J Holiday
J-Kwon
Iyaz
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.