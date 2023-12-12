It might be hard to believe, but Isaiah Rashad‘s breakout debut EP, Cilvia Demo will be ten years old next month/year. Time do be flying.

To celebrate, the Top Dawg Entertainment rapper has announced a short tour of the West Coast to commemorate the project that helped make him something of a hip-hop household name. If you scroll back far enough in Uproxx’s archives, you can even see his debut single “Shot You Down,” which appears on the EP and first introduced the world to the second-gen TDE star.

Released on January 28, 2014, Cilvia Demo debuted at No. 40 on the US Billboard 200 and featured appearances from TDE mainstays Jay Rock and Schoolboy Q, Rashad’s fellow TDE neophyte SZA, and Chicago rapper-singer Jean Deaux. After being met with considerable acclaim, it set the stage for Rashad’s 2016 debut album, The Sun’s Tirade, and drew attention to the Chattanooga, Tennessee rapper’s soulful songwriting with tracks like “Webbie Flow (U Like)” and Heavenly Father.”