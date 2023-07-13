In just a matter of a few hours, British rapper J Hus’ third album Beautiful And Brutal Yard will finally be able to stream. The project is one that fans have been waiting for, especially after the success of his 2020 sophomore album Big Conspiracy. As a final treat before the album arrives, J Hus lets off one last single, “Militerian” with Nigerian singer Naira Marley, and it arrives with a brand new visual.

Together, J Hus and Naira Marley are a duo that looks to enforce their rule and live out their loyalties in the “Militerian” video. It begins with Marely performing the song’s hook in an all-white room backed by dancers. Next, J Hus, dressed in native wear from head to toe, steps into a room to meet with a group of individuals dressed in all black. From then on, we’re met with clips of African dancers and instrumentalists performing in the streets and Hus and Marely’s interactions with a group of women.

Beautiful And Brutal Yard will arrive with 19 songs and features from Drake, Burna Boy, Jorja Smith, CB, Villz, and Boss Belly, in addition to Naira Marley.

You can watch the video for “Militerian” above.

Beautiful And Brutal Yard is out 7/14 via Epic Records/Black Butter Ltd. Find out more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.