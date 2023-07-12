At the end of this week, British rapper J Hus will return with his third album Beautiful And Brutal Yard. The project is the rapper’s first full-length release since 2020’s Big Conspiracy, a project that fans of his were very excited to get their hands on at the time. Since then, J Hus’ releases have been limited with the most notable one coming through a feature on Burna Boy’s “Cloak & Dagger.” Now, the wait is (nearly) over as Beautiful And Brutal Yard is set to arrive in a couple of days. Let’s get you up to speed on everything to know about it.

Release Date J Hus’ long-awaited third album Beautiful And Brutal Yard will be released on July 14, 2023, through Epic Records and Black Butter Ltd. You can pre-save and find out more information about it here. Tracklist The tracklist for Beautiful And Brutal Yard can be found below: Here is the revised list of song titles in the requested format: 1. “Intro (THE GOAT)”

2. “Massacre”

3. “Who Told You” Feat. Drake

4. “Militerian” Feat. Naira Marley

5. “Palm Tree”

6. “Nice Body” Feat. Jorja Smith

7. “Masculine” Feat. Burna Boy

8. “Come Look”

9. “Cream” Feat. CB

10. “Comeback” Feat. Villz

11. “Alien Girl”

12. “Fresh Water/Safa Kara”

13. “My Baby”

14. “Problem Fixer”

15. “Killy” Feat. Popcaan

16. “It’s Crazy”

17. “Bim Bim”

18. “Come Gully Bun (Gambian President)” Feat. Boss Belly

19. “Playing Chess”

Features Through the 19 songs on Beautiful And Brutal Yard, listeners will catch features from Drake, Burna Boy, Jorja Smith, CB, Villz, Boss Belly, Naira Marley, and THE GOAT. Singles J Hus released two singles ahead of Beautiful And Brutal Yard. The first was “It’s Crazy,” a solo effort that flashed his rap skills, while the second was “Who Told You” with Drake, a more upbeat record primed for the summer.