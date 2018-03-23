Getty Image

Three Up/Three Down is a catalog-oriented feature that seeks to highlight a given artist’s best three albums and worst three albums.

Jack White has led one of the most fascinating and varied, acclaimed and derided careers of practically any musician in any genre of music over the last couple of decades. Either you love his gut-bucket guitar-historonics, many whimsical side projects, and penchant for creativity, or you consider him an anachronism; a smarmy Willy Wonka-type, more engrossed in the process and the struggle of making music than honing in on something that merits being heard by the world at large. But whether you love him or hate him, you can’t deny his place as one of the most important and impactful rock artists of the 21st Century.

Parsing White’s discography can be a tricky endeavor because of how eclectic it is. While most would agree that he laid down his best and most innovative work as one half of the White Stripes, some people prefer the wider sound he tapped into on his later solo records, or as a member of the Raconteurs. Then there’s his whole Dead Weather divergence, with Alison Mosshart of The Kills on lead vocals, and Jack manning the backbeat. It’s a lot.

So then, with all that in mind, I’ve decided to rank Jack White’s three best albums and three worst albums in all his many different forms and guises throughout the years. Boarding House Reach, his latest solo project, did not make the list in either direction, but it is a fun, multifaceted record that I would highly recommend checking out.