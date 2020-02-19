Kids all around the country have been doing the best impression of the viral Renegade dance. Dancers get their moves going over K Camp’s “Lottery” for each impression of the dance and as it continued to grow, many wondered who was responsible for creating the now-viral dance in the first place. After some time, the creator emerged and her name is Jalaiah Harmon.

Harmon wasn’t always credited for creating the dance. In fact, she actually had to fight to receive the credit she truly deserved. The first video of Harmon performing the dance was posted to Instagram back in September 2019, but in the following months, she would have the dance taken and altered by different users on its path towards virality.

Thanks to her persistent followers who continued to spread the word about the true creator of the dance, Harmon soon received the credit she longed for with the dance. A number of celebrities helped spread the word about Harmon including Matthew Cherry, Holly Sorenson, the NBA, and K CAMP himself.

To show gratitude for the people all around the world who helped her, Harmon joined Twitter yesterday to give her thanks to the celebrities above and her fans as a whole for their support in the matter.

Hi Twitter Fam! It’s me Jalaiah the creator of the Renegade dance! Reading all of your tweets has been SOOO amazing and I still can’t believe everything that’s happening!!! Who's ready to dance?! #renegade — Jalaiah (@jalaiah) February 18, 2020

Thank you @nytimes @taylorlorenz for bringing my story to light and making sure young voices are heard!! And @bizbaz_ @dubsmash for your never ending support! https://t.co/xsI3y4hxPR — Jalaiah (@jalaiah) February 18, 2020

@AstasiaWill The love and support from Black Twitter feels like being at a family reunion!! Heyyyyy cousins!!! LOL! — Jalaiah (@jalaiah) February 18, 2020

