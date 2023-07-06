Janelle Monáe’s “Lipstick Lover” was perhaps the biggest song of spring thanks in part to the borderline-NSFW video. In particular, the wet T-shirt teaser video used to promote the visual drew some eyeballs. Now, Monáe has another teaser out and it’s similarly skin-baring.

Last night, Monáe revealed that she has a video for “Water Slide” coming out on July 7 (this Friday) and heralded the visual with a quick 15-second teaser. The setting of the clip appears to be similar to that of the “Lipstick Lover” video: At an outdoor pool party with a bunch of women wearing not that much clothing. In the teaser, Monáe and others dance, show off their bodies, and otherwise enjoy each other’s company.

This comes after Monáe had a sometimes-wild weekend at Essence festival. During her set, she went ahead and flashed one of her breasts on stage. Elsewhere, she joined Megan Thee Stallion on stage for a twerking “boot camp.” A month ago, she also had her own float at the LA Pride Parade and gave a moving speech to onlookers between songs.

