Janelle Monáe’s Skin-Baring Teaser For The ‘Water Slide’ Video Picks Up Where The Viral ‘Lipstick Lover’ Left Off

Janelle Monáe’s “Lipstick Lover” was perhaps the biggest song of spring thanks in part to the borderline-NSFW video. In particular, the wet T-shirt teaser video used to promote the visual drew some eyeballs. Now, Monáe has another teaser out and it’s similarly skin-baring.

Last night, Monáe revealed that she has a video for “Water Slide” coming out on July 7 (this Friday) and heralded the visual with a quick 15-second teaser. The setting of the clip appears to be similar to that of the “Lipstick Lover” video: At an outdoor pool party with a bunch of women wearing not that much clothing. In the teaser, Monáe and others dance, show off their bodies, and otherwise enjoy each other’s company.

This comes after Monáe had a sometimes-wild weekend at Essence festival. During her set, she went ahead and flashed one of her breasts on stage. Elsewhere, she joined Megan Thee Stallion on stage for a twerking “boot camp.” A month ago, she also had her own float at the LA Pride Parade and gave a moving speech to onlookers between songs.

