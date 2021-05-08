Jay-Z has spent the bulk of 2021 buying and selling a number of companies he either owned or invested in. According to TMZ, his latest move brings him into the world of TV and film production. The publication reports that Jay recently filed a trademark through S. Carter Enterprises for the name “2/J” under the category of “entertainment services in the nature of creation, development, and production” for television programming, TV series, movies, and similar projects. The new trademark would suggest that Jay is entering the media and television business, following in the footsteps of names like 50 Cent (G-Unit Film & Television) and LeBron James (SpringHill Company).

This comes just a couple of weeks after the rapper’s investment firm Marcy Venture Partners teamed up with former MLB baseball player Adrian Gonzalez to invest in the Los Angeles-based LIT Method, a fitness company launched by Justin and Taylor Norris back in May 2020. Larry Marcus, co-founder and managing director of Marcy Venture Partners, spoke about the move in a statement. “Justin and Taylor are tenacious and adaptive entrepreneurs with so much drive and passion,” he said. “Their engaging content, motivating style, and innovative equipment are a winning combination.”

Prior to that, Jay-Z sold half of his champagne company, Ace Of Spades, to LVHM for what Forbes estimates was a $315 million deal. He later sold his streaming service, Tidal, to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Square for $297 million in cash and stocks. In exchange, Jay was given a seat on the mobile payments company’s board.