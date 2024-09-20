The promising future for Jaz Karis’ is finally here. The London singer released her debut album Safe Flight today and it surpasses all expectations laid before her prior to its release. The 13-track release documents the journey and creative processes that led to Safe Flight and how, in making the album, Karis in a way left home to begin a new independent chapter in her life.

“This past year or so, I have traveled back and forth between London & Los Angeles so much that I hadn’t realized how much my life was changing before my eyes,” Karis said in a press release for the album. “The title Safe Flight felt fitting due to the amount of times I had heard it this past year, it also felt like I was embarking on a new journey, which is exactly what this album has been for me.” Karis’ feeling of starting a new chapter comes from the fact that just one song on the album was made in her hometown of London, with the rest mostly taking shape in Los Angeles, as well as New York City, Atlanta, Texas.

In the end, Safe Flight is a soaring and impressive debut from Karis that also doubles as a tasteful melting pot of R&B flavors. Karis delivers excellent traditional R&B ballads like “Love Me” and “Prayer” while impressing just as much with duets through the Mahalia-assisted “Nice Girls” and “Met You At A Bar” with Tone Stith. Karis brings us to the tropics and dazzles on “Tequila” with Reekado Banks, “Sims Castaway” with Juls, and “Chill On Me” with June Freedom. The diverse project reaffirms both Karis’ talents and her stardom.

Together with the release of Safe Flight, Uproxx caught up with Karis to spotlight her for this week’s Uproxx Music 20 column. Scroll down to learn more about the London singer’s inspiration, influences, and aspirations.

What is your earliest memory of music?

My earliest memory of music is a pink toy I used to carry everywhere with me, and it played different loops on it. I used to make songs to the loops and I still remember my first limerick to this day.

Who or what inspired you to take music seriously?

I think I’d have to say at the time it was Alicia Keys. I played piano and her song was the first song I ever recorded in the studio, I saw myself in her.