Even during the year’s hottest months, Seafood Sam manages to stay cool, calm, and collected. The Long Beach rapper lives in a world that blends nostalgia and modernity. Furthermore, Sam does things his way — when and wherever he wants. Look no further than him giving his dog the most lavish and exuberant at-home spa treatments possible. Much of this unrestricted individuality lives on his new album Standing On Giant Shoulders.
The giant shoulders mentioned in the album’s title are James Brown, Bobby Brown, and Miles Davis — a trio of soul singers that inspire Sam’s creative process. This inspiration takes shape on tracks like “Pearly Gates Playlist” as Sam takes an introspective approach to confronting the male ego while “Can’t Take The Hood To Heaven” supplies a lush hook for a reminder to make something of yourself while you can. “Cowboy Leather” with Pink Sifu brandishes a symphony of flutes, strings, and an ear-pleasing bass line while “Attack Of The Dreadlocks” with Rae Khalil makes use of summery guitar strings for a warning to those who get in the way of Sam’s grind and hustle.
All in all, Seafood Sam’s Standing On Giant Shoulders thrives by bridging the gap between Sam’s inspirations and the current world he raps in. The album’s unique experience moves the soul and settles the mind for an overall feeling that listeners will certainly want more of.
With the album out now and in rotation, we caught up with Seafood Sam to learn more about him for this week’s Uproxx Music 20 column. Scroll down to learn more about the Long Beach rapper’s inspirations, influences, and aspirations.
What is your earliest memory of music?
I remember being really young in the car with my mom and Zapped & Roger’s “I Wanna Be Your Man” came on and I lost it… asking who’s the artist and what other songs do they sing, I instantly got full invested. (Same with Teena Marie).
Who inspired you to take music seriously?
Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y. Once I heard “Kush & OJ” and “Covert Coupe,” music was no longer a hobby.
Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play?
Naw, not yet. But give me two ballpoint pens and any desk/table and I’m making beats for days. But I’d like to learn the saxophone or piano.
What was your first job?
Working at this skate shop in the Long Beach town center.
What is your most prized possession?
Won’t say it’s the 1st or 2nd most prized, but I will say my Allen Iverson rookie card.
What is your biggest fear?
I don’t think about what I fear.
Who is on your rap Mt. Rushmore?
I always recycle through the same 7 names but as of today I’ll go with Lil Wayne, André 3000, Roc Marciano, & Snoop Dogg.
You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details!
Real Estate. Own a whole city worth of properties (sell some, rent some out & give some out to those in need… you know that forever income)
What are your three most used emojis?
🗣️, 🎯, and 💸.
What’s a feature you need to secure before you die?
Sade.
If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why?
I don’t watch TV that much and even though it’s not currently running I would’ve love to be a voice on The Boondocks cause it’s so many legendary people that worked on that show — R.I.P. John Witherspoon.
Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why?
Denzel Washington. From what I’ve seen, he’s always cool, calm & professional.
Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about.
Waffles better than pancakes.
What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it?
“On My Way” by Suga Free. It’s 10/10.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time?
Hometown shows are always fun, but I can’t lie, recently performing in Brooklyn was insane. I love the energy over there. I’d like to do a world tour and perform everywhere that wanna see me.
You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held.
I’m bringing the show home to Long Beach with performances by Sade, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg of course, me & I’ll let the homies rock out the opening slot.
What would you be doing now if it weren’t for music?
Probably working a 9-5 job trying to figure out how to get into music.
If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why?
Future… I already seen what happened 5 years ago.
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
No advice really, maybe just a few money moves to be aware of. Cause everything’s happening how it was suppose to.
It’s 2050. The world hasn’t ended, and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
The smoothest & coolest.
Standing On Giant Shoulders is out now via Drink Sum Wtr. Find out more information here.