Even during the year’s hottest months, Seafood Sam manages to stay cool, calm, and collected. The Long Beach rapper lives in a world that blends nostalgia and modernity. Furthermore, Sam does things his way — when and wherever he wants. Look no further than him giving his dog the most lavish and exuberant at-home spa treatments possible. Much of this unrestricted individuality lives on his new album Standing On Giant Shoulders.

The giant shoulders mentioned in the album’s title are James Brown, Bobby Brown, and Miles Davis — a trio of soul singers that inspire Sam’s creative process. This inspiration takes shape on tracks like “Pearly Gates Playlist” as Sam takes an introspective approach to confronting the male ego while “Can’t Take The Hood To Heaven” supplies a lush hook for a reminder to make something of yourself while you can. “Cowboy Leather” with Pink Sifu brandishes a symphony of flutes, strings, and an ear-pleasing bass line while “Attack Of The Dreadlocks” with Rae Khalil makes use of summery guitar strings for a warning to those who get in the way of Sam’s grind and hustle.

All in all, Seafood Sam’s Standing On Giant Shoulders thrives by bridging the gap between Sam’s inspirations and the current world he raps in. The album’s unique experience moves the soul and settles the mind for an overall feeling that listeners will certainly want more of.

With the album out now and in rotation, we caught up with Seafood Sam to learn more about him for this week’s Uproxx Music 20 column. Scroll down to learn more about the Long Beach rapper’s inspirations, influences, and aspirations.

What is your earliest memory of music?

I remember being really young in the car with my mom and Zapped & Roger’s “I Wanna Be Your Man” came on and I lost it… asking who’s the artist and what other songs do they sing, I instantly got full invested. (Same with Teena Marie).

Who inspired you to take music seriously?

Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y. Once I heard “Kush & OJ” and “Covert Coupe,” music was no longer a hobby.

Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play?

Naw, not yet. But give me two ballpoint pens and any desk/table and I’m making beats for days. But I’d like to learn the saxophone or piano.

What was your first job?

Working at this skate shop in the Long Beach town center.

What is your most prized possession?

Won’t say it’s the 1st or 2nd most prized, but I will say my Allen Iverson rookie card.

What is your biggest fear?

I don’t think about what I fear.

Who is on your rap Mt. Rushmore?

I always recycle through the same 7 names but as of today I’ll go with Lil Wayne, André 3000, Roc Marciano, & Snoop Dogg.