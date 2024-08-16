Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play? I played piano for many years of my life when growing up, but I sadly forgot because instead of learning notes, I was memorizing the way the song sounded in order to know what to do next. If I had to choose an instrument to learn, it would be to relearn the piano. What was your first job? My first job ever was Uber Eats. I used to go to the city, get an unlimited metro card and start working ’til sundown. What is your most prized possession? My fiancé and I each have this grape soda pin from the movie “Up” that I cherish. What is your biggest fear? I have a big fear of heights. I don’t know where I developed it, but I’m trying to overcome it as I get older. Who is on your rap Mt. Rushmore? Lil Wayne, Kanye West, J. Cole & Jay-Z (in no order). You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details! I’m purchasing every single type of crypto with it being a downtime, renting out Disneyland (DCA Specifically) to set up a listening party in the park for a project coming out. I’ll also purchase court-side tickets to a Knicks playoff game in advance. What are your three most used emojis? 😂, 👀, and 🔥. What’s a feature you need to secure before you die? Stevie Wonder. If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why? The Bear. I’d love to see me as a chef in that type of high intensity environment. It’s a very well put together show. Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why? I’d say J. Cole. My reasoning behind that is because you can tell that he’s genuinely himself. He’s still growing as a human and it doesn’t feel like a facade. Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about. Pineapple on pizza is a sin. What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it? I’m one of those people that don’t have a best song ever. That changes for me every day or week. Last week was “Birds Of A Feather” by Billie Eilish. At this very moment, the best song ever (to me) is “Glock” by Don Toliver. I don’t think there’s a better song out right now. I wish I made it myself. It’s smooth, catchy, a good time, the beat is insane.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time? My hometown, NYC. I’ve been blessed enough to do my own headline shows so it’s always love. A city I’m excited to perform at for my first time is Toronto. You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held. Coco Jones, Jordan Ward, JID, Lil Wayne & J. Cole (this list is subject to change). What would you be doing now if it weren’t for music? I’d probably be managing artists or finding my way into the entertainment industry or start a sports agency. If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why? I’d go five years into the past because you can’t get time back once you’re gone. I already feel like there’s not enough time in a day. What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self? Turn the outside noise off as much as you can and stop thinking you aren’t good enough. People respect your pen and you put in the time. Just be patient.