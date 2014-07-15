Jenny Lewis Made A Very Pretty Music Video With Anne Hathaway, Brie Larson, And Kristen Stewart

Jenny Lewis, whose voice is matched in dreaminess only by her hair, has a new album coming out, and to celebrate, she asked her friends to appear in the music video for first single, “Just One of the Guys.” Except unlike us, she has cool, famous friends: Brie Larson, Anne Hathaway, and Kristen Stewart. They make up her (sadly fictional) band, and they can break dance and dress in drag with the best of ’em.
If nothing else, this video proves that yes, Brie Larson is still adorable as a dude.
Jenny’s best work since The Wizard.
“HE TOUCHED MY BREAST!”
Hahaha. Remember that? That guy probably got murdered for being falsely accused of sexually assaulting a young girl.
Is Jenny finally entering her Liz Phair ‘Why Can’t I’ phase?
Meanwhile… what ever happened to Kerri Green? That ginger minge was a little hottie!
Kristen Stewart is just the worst.
Where can I get one of those sweet star-print ombré blazers?
Dammit I thought this said Alison Brie.
I love Jenny Lewis … and this is great … but I reeeaaally miss Rilo Kiley.
So the drummer is nobody? distracting, but okay.
Kristen Stewart is actually cute when she smiles. Too bad the only time she smiled in this video was when she was dressed like a guy.
That was the most interesting I’ve ever seen her.
I was going to ask if anybody else found Kristen Stewart hotter as a guy in this video?
I hate Kristin Stewart’s face.
Whoever the director of this is accomplished the impossible and managed to capture Kristen Stewart with emotion and expressions other than blanket stares!! Holy shit give the director all of the awards!
Jenny Lewis looks like Gwyneth Paltrow and it angers me.
K-Stud is a lot more emotive than K-Stew.