Jenny Lewis Made A Very Pretty Music Video With Anne Hathaway, Brie Larson, And Kristen Stewart

Jenny Lewis, whose voice is matched in dreaminess only by her hair, has a new album coming out, and to celebrate, she asked her friends to appear in the music video for first single, “Just One of the Guys.” Except unlike us, she has cool, famous friends: Brie Larson, Anne Hathaway, and Kristen Stewart. They make up her (sadly fictional) band, and they can break dance and dress in drag with the best of ’em.

If nothing else, this video proves that yes, Brie Larson is still adorable as a dude.