Jenny Lewis Made A Very Pretty Music Video With Anne Hathaway, Brie Larson, And Kristen Stewart

#Anne Hathaway #Brie Larson #Music Videos
07.15.14 4 years ago 16 Comments

Jenny Lewis, whose voice is matched in dreaminess only by her hair, has a new album coming out, and to celebrate, she asked her friends to appear in the music video for first single, “Just One of the Guys.” Except unlike us, she has cool, famous friends: Brie Larson, Anne Hathaway, and Kristen Stewart. They make up her (sadly fictional) band, and they can break dance and dress in drag with the best of ’em.

If nothing else, this video proves that yes, Brie Larson is still adorable as a dude.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Anne Hathaway#Brie Larson#Music Videos
TAGSANNE HATHAWAYBRIE LARSONJENNY LEWISkristen stewartmusic videos

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP