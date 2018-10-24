Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We last heard from Jessica Pratt when she released her well-received sophomore record On Your Own Love Again in 2015, and now the San Francisco singer-songwriter is ready to return with a new album: She has announced that Quiet Signs will be released on February 8, 2019 via Mexican Summer. Pratt also shared the record’s lead single, “This Time Around,” a gentle track with a timeless quality that’s led by her airy voice, soft guitar, and some light string embellishments.

Pratt says her approach on this album was different that that of any of her records prior: “On some level I considered an audience while making the last record, but my creative world was still very private then and I analyzed the process less. This was the first time I approached writing with the idea of a cohesive record in mind.”