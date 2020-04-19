JID Detailed The Struggle Of Attempting To Release A Project Amid Quarantine

For the foreseeable future, tours and one-off concerts will reside on the backburner as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and its worldwide impact. With these tours and concerts nixed, many artists are reluctant to share their completed projects as touring serves as a very important piece of an album’s rollout.

Last month, Cardi B revealed that the lead single from her upcoming album had been delayed as a result of the virus. Kehlani also said her sophomore album would be pushed back from its original April 24 release date due to the virus during her recent Joe Budden Podcast appearance. While artists like The Weeknd, PartyNextDoor, and DVSN have shared quality projects after the widespread cancellation of tours, not everyone is so willing to do so.

this shit no fun no mo 🥴 — (J.I.D) (@JIDsv) April 19, 2020

Voicing his frustrations on Twitter, JID explained the struggles of attempting to release a project in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. JID is preparing the follow up to his 2018 album, DiCaprio 2, but has seemed to reach a roadblock in its rollout as he tweeted, “this sh*t no fun no mo.”

A fan responded to JID asking if new music was on the way and JID, with a bit of frustration, responded “man idk what to drop, this sh*t all weird now man.”

man idk what to drop, this shit all wierd now man — (J.I.D) (@JIDsv) April 19, 2020

After a fan posed the idea of JID sharing “slutty rap tunes,” he revealed that the music itself was not the issue at hand, but rather the inability to tour and see his fans enjoy the new music. “Ok we do that, then what, no tour? Not getting to see u guys and celebrate, the content and intention of music is way more important now, I’m tryna line it up perfect cuz it’s hard to create is uncertain times,” he said.