Cardi B Says Her Upcoming Single Has Been Delayed Due To The Coronavirus

Over the past few months, Cardi B has been teasing a new album. Back in September, she said that her goal over the coming months was to finish her next record and start rehearsals for a tour. Since then, fans have been waiting for updates about Cardi’s next album. Now it appears, however, that the coronavirus could interfere with Cardi’s plans.

Late last night, a fan asked Cardi on Twitter about the status of the first single from the upcoming album, and Cardi responded, “It’s [delayed] due to the virus.”

It’s delay due to the virus https://t.co/Pg045h1P2F — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 12, 2020

Cardi has been offering her thoughts on the coronavirus situation recently. In an Instagram post from Tuesday, Cardi said, “I ain’t gonna front: a b*tch is scared. I’m a little scared. Sh*t got me panicking.” In a video from last night, she insisted she wants to to Antarctica to avoid the virus.

In September, Cardi said of her upcoming plans, “My plan is to take a couple of months working on my album, and right after I finish my album, I’m going to rehearse for a tour. I’m already working on a tour deal. Point is that everything’s been going good. I’m working on my album, I already have two songs. I actually got three, but I’m not sure about one of them. I’m working on it. After that, I want to rehearse, rehearse, rehearse, rehearse, get ready for my f*cking tour.”

