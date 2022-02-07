The Joe Rogan Spotify saga isn’t going away anytime soon, folks. Today, a right-wing platform just offered Rogan the same $100 million that Spotify paid him for the exclusive rights to broadcast his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, because of course they did.

The company that has approached Rogan with the offer is Canadian video platform Rumble, which has prominent right-wing pundits like Steve Bannon and Dinesh D’Souza in its stable. As The Hollywood Reporter reported, CEO Chris Pavloski posted an open letter to Rogan on the company’s Twitter account. It has a real deal with the devil vibe.

“Dear Joe, We stand with you, your guests, and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation,” Pavloski began. “So we’d like to offer you 100 million reasons to make the world a better place. How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both new and old, with no censorship, for $100 million bucks over four years? This is our chance to save the world. And yes, this is totally legit … We stand with you, your guests and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation.”

Hey @joerogan, we are ready to fight alongside you. See the note from our CEO @chrispavlovski… pic.twitter.com/G7ahfNNjtP — Rumble (@rumblevideo) February 7, 2022

So what would stop Rogan from spurning Spotify and taking the money from Rumble? For one, Spotify’s platform is huge and Rogan can certainly get more listeners there than just about anywhere else. Additionally, for all the malarkey that he spits on his show, he is a self-proclaimed liberal who has apologized for using the n-word. So, finding a platform that would seemingly not care if he used it or spread vaccine misinformation isn’t likely what motivates him quite so much as what the court of public opinion thinks of him in the long run.

Meanwhile, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek wrote a letter to all staff members on Sunday night indicating that he doesn’t believe that censoring Joe Rogan is the right call. Time will surely tell how this all plays out…