Last year, synth pop agitator John Maus revealed plans to release a 6 LP career-spanning box set simultaneously with his latest album, Screen Memories, via Domino Records. The now completely sold out set included an exclusive twelve track album of material culled from the Screen Memories sessions.

Today, as the April 20 release date for the physical boxed set draws near, Maus revealed that the album of bonus Screen Memories material, now called Addendum, will get its own standalone release. He shared third track, “Episode,” to mark the occasion. You can hear the song above.

“Episode” begins with a glimmering synth line before bass and drums give it a propulsive, post-punk edge. Maus’ voice haunts the instrumentation with a dark, loose melody.