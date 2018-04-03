John Maus’ Glimmering ‘Episode’ Is A Lingering Reminder Of The Past

04.03.18 52 mins ago

Last year, synth pop agitator John Maus revealed plans to release a 6 LP career-spanning box set simultaneously with his latest album, Screen Memories, via Domino Records. The now completely sold out set included an exclusive twelve track album of material culled from the Screen Memories sessions.

Today, as the April 20 release date for the physical boxed set draws near, Maus revealed that the album of bonus Screen Memories material, now called Addendum, will get its own standalone release. He shared third track, “Episode,” to mark the occasion. You can hear the song above.

“Episode” begins with a glimmering synth line before bass and drums give it a propulsive, post-punk edge. Maus’ voice haunts the instrumentation with a dark, loose melody.

Around The Web

TAGSAddendumEpisodeJohn MausScreen Memories

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 5 hours ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 4 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 6 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP