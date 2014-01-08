Josh Homme Will Raise Money For Vaginas With Zach Galifianakis, Sarah Silverman

Josh Homme doesn’t get too many opportunities to show off his comedic chops with Queens of the Stone Age, but as his Star Wars audition tape proved, he’s one funny guy. That’s why he’s been tapped as a participant in A Night of a Thousand Vaginas, a fundraiser that will help benefit the Texas Abortion Fund. Also on the bill at the Largo-hosted event: Retta, Zach Galifianakis, Sarah Silverman, Steve Agee, Jen Kirkman, and more.

A Is For: A Night of A Thousand Vaginas! Benefiting Texas Abortion Fund A Is For serves as an ally and advocate for organizations working to protect reproductive rights; we are a unifying forum utilizing social media to spotlight issues and encourage activism. A is for All of us. For more information on A Is For go to http://www.aisfor.org

The vagina jokes will flow like wine. Buy your tickets here.

Via Getty Image, via Largo