The music industry certainly has its ups and downs and unfortunately for Joyner Lucas, the rapper experienced the latter nearly 10 years ago. In a string of tweets, Lucas accused marketing strategist Karen Civil of stealing $60,000 from him seven years ago.

“My son was on the way and you stole 60k from me before I got in the game @KarenCivil,” Lucas wrote in a tweet attached with screenshots of a memo Civil prepared for the rapper’s manager Sean McDonald. “I hired you as a consultant and below attached was the memo you sent me. I was desperate for help and you knew that. After you was paid you went ghost and didn’t expect me to pop. here I am.”

The rapper then revealed the lengths he went to in order to contact Civil so he could find out what his money was being used for.

“After you got the money paid up front, you stopped answering my calls & every time I hit you, you answered the phone with a attitude like I was messing up your day,” he wrote. “I sent you hella messages pleading with you to do your job becuz my back was againts the wall. You took advantage”

“At this time I was afraid to speak up for myself becuz I didn’t want to get blackballed,” Lucas continued. “I had no idea how this industry Sh*t works and I ain’t want you to drag my name thru the mud so out of fear i stayed [mouth zipped emoji]. Until @Mr_Camron spoke up a few years ago on Twitter and then I did.”

The rapper also revealed that when he first accused Civil of stealing from him, back in 2018, members of her team contacted him and requested that he delete the tweets and issue an apology that she would pre-write for him. Lucas posted screenshots of the text message thread on Twitter as well. He then shared an example of what happened when he reached out to Civil in order to find out what was being done with his money. “Il never forget the day you went on vacation with my money and then picked up the phone when I called you because you went ghost, and you flat out told me “stop calling me I’m on vacation,” he tweeted with a laughing emoji. “You know how long I been waiting to do this? I been hating you for many years bruh.”

According to Complex, Civil denied the rapper’s claims in a statement to Baller Alert.

“It’s easy for him to make broad statements when you aren’t familiar with the backend of business especially Marketing,” she wrote in part. “Subcontractors were paid including Ravenel Agency, PR, and local Reps (mix show/radio). All parties contracted out on his behalf to execute were paid from the overall budget allotted. When he expressed his unhappiness about not getting VIP access to a NY NBA2K event because he arrived 2 ½ hours prior to the time he was given. Him not being able to reach me the following day during a scheduled personal vacation caused him to be irate.”

Additionally, Lucas and Civil shared their sides of the conversation during a discussion on Clubhouse that was fairly heated at times. You can hear a clip of that conversation in the video above.

You can read some of the tweets from Lucas and additional posts from the rapper below.

