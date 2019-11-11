Music

Jpegmafia Shares A Video For ‘Free The Frail,’ One Of His New Album’s Most Vulnerable Songs

Jpegmafia recently released his new album All My Heroes Are Cornballs, and now he has shared a new video for one of the record’s most vulnerable tracks, “Free The Frail.” In the video, Jpegmafia spends some time with a white horse, and in the end, he (seemingly unconscious) is carried away. Jpegmafia wrote in the video description, “wasn’t going to put this on the album. but i’m happy i did. i hope this song helps u and i love u.”

On the track, Jpegmafia discusses living up to the standard he’s set for himself, saying on the chorus, “Don’t rely on the strength of my image, hey / If it’s good, then it’s good / Break it down, the shit is outta my hands, whoa.”

Although All My Heroes Are Cornballs is Jpegmafia’s most commercially successful album yet, he still feels like it might be a disappointment, saying in a recent interview, saying in a recent interview, “It could be disappointing for some people. I feel like it will be a disappointment. To some people, I may have abandoned the core of what they think I am. Again, n****s don’t know me, so whatever. But that sh*t’s wack, bro! Listen to it again! [Laughs] It just ain’t hitting like that, and I need to let n****s know beforehand so that when they go on iTunes and click on that sh*t, I can tell them I warned them.”

Watch the video for “Free The Frail” above, and read our review of All My Heroes Are Cornballs here.

