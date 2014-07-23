No, People, Justin Bieber Didn’t Really Use A Wheelchair To Cut In Lines At Disneyland

TMZ kind of created a non-story this morning about Justin Bieber using a wheelchair to cut in front of lines at Disneyland, despite the fact that the very notion is ridiculous because we all know who Justin Bieber is and that he’s not handicapped. They probably did this because it’s the middle of July and a very slow news week. (How slow, you ask? Well, until a few moments ago, there were accidentally two competing UPROXX articles about a guy chugging and barfing milk. Seriously.)

So anyway, I can’t 100% fault TMZ for this, especially when there are so many better things to fault them for, even though they contradicted their headline further down in the article:

Of course, the immediate reaction online was that Justin was a line scofflaw … but Justin’s camp tells TMZ that wasn’t the case. We’re told Bieber was nursing a knee injury from basketball and only sat in the wheelchair to rest for a few moments. Even more interesting … we’re told Justin wouldn’t need the wheelchair to cut lines, because Disney already escorts him in and out of rides to avoid huge crowds gathering when he’s in the park.

Here’s the tweet that started everything, from @SWAGGYJB3194 who goes by the not-creepy-at-all “Follow ME Justin” ‏on Twitter:

See now, the basketball injury angle is much more appealing to me, personally, if for no other reason than it gives me an excuse to post this basketball video again. All I can say is THANK GOD he didn’t injure his swagger: