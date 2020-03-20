K Camp’s last single, “Renegade,” inspired a meme after taking over TikTok thanks to an insanely popular dance routine, so it seems like he thought the same trick might work in reverse. His newest single is inspired by a meme from Black Twitter that insists “Black Men Don’t Cheat.” To ensure maximum impact, K Camp brings along three of the most beloved names in R&B: 6lack, Ari Lennox, and Tink.

Ari Lennox opens the track with a voicemail recording boasting about cheating on a paramour, then the beat kicks in with K Camp lamenting that his own lover thinks he’s “messing around” with another woman. 6lack contributes a verse also trying to turn the tables on an accuser, joking that, “See my brown skin, black men don’t cheat / Several n****s singin’ to her like Blackstreet.” Tink bats cleanup, singing over the outro and undercutting the men’s argument, presenting evidence to the contrary: “Hickeys all on your neck, boy, you always makin’ excuses,” she croons. “I can’t trust a word that you ever say.”

K Camp, who seemed to have peaked in 2014 with “Comfortable” and “Cut Her Off,” has experienced a resurgence of popularity in recent months, due in part to his savvy participation in internet memes like recording his “Homecoming Freestyle” after Prairie View A&M University students dissed him online in response to a planned performance. “Since I’m trending ima drop a record today,” he tweeted at the time. After following up with the freestyle, he seemingly redeemed himself in the eyes of Black Twitter users, who have since been the staunchest supporters of the “Renegade” meme.

Listen to “Black Men Don’t Cheat” above.