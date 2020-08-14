All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, Kaash Paige released her debut album Teenage Fever with features from Don Toliver and 42 Dugg. Also, Trey Songz finally shared his latest single “Circles” and Summer Walker delivered the music video for “White Tee” featuring No1-Noah. Check out the rest of the best new R&B this week below.

Kaash Paige — Teenage Fever Dallas singer Kaash Paige exploded on the scene with her viral single “Love Songs” and she’s since has followed up that momentum with her smooth EP Parked Car Convos as well as an appearance on Travis Scott’s Jackboys compilation project. This week, the burgeoning star released her highly-anticipated debut album Teenage Fever with 15 deep cuts filled with brooding heartbreak, pain, and reconciliation. Trey Songz — “Circles” Trey Songz has been spending a copious amount of time back home in Virginia getting back to his roots mentally and musically. His latest release “Circles” is evidence of this and shows the talented R&B singer’s growth and maturation as an artist. The music video is an ode to Black love and celebrates a lifetime of devotion in intimacy and adoration.

Summer Walker — “White Tee” Feat. No1-Noah “White Tee” is a such a glorious track off Summer Walker‘s Life On Earth EP with its bouncy production and chill vibe. The slow song featuring No1-Noah finally has a music video dedicated to it and is a tribute to BET’s legendary after-hours television show Uncut with lots of booty shaking. Ciara — “Rooted” Feat. Ester Dean Ciara takes it back to her roots with her aptly titled single “Rooted” feature accomplished singer-songwriter Ester Dean. Ciara celebrates her melanin and Black excellence on the track, which was produced by StarGate and Hudson Mohawke.

Kingdom — “No More Same” Feat. Luvk Ahead of Kingdom’s album Neurofire, which is slated for release sometime next month, he shares his latest creation “No More Same” featuring Luvk. The Los Angeles-based producer delivers a pop of slice coated with R&B goodness for Luvk to dip her serene vocals in. Ne-Yo — “U 2 Luv” Feat. Jeremih Ne-Yo is making his return this week with a music video for his song “U 2 Luv” featuring Jeremih. The song is peak traditional R&B and Ne-Yo delivers nothing but love and affection with assistance from Jeremih.