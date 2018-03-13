Chantal Anderson

Modular synth composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith has announced the launch of her new multidisciplinary label, Touchtheplants.

In a press release, the project’s aim is described as “to provide to each artist with encouraging inquiry towards what is possible, and to be a collaborative resource with evolving outside partnerships that are in alignment with the initial intention to find the best form for the artist’s story.”

The Touchtheplants website expands on that definition, saying that the endeavor will focus on: “Sharing music, dance, film, poetry, photography, instruments, explorations, experiences, clothing, fortunes, symposiums and more. Open to all ideas and formats rooted in the intent to encourage and edify infinite possibilities.”

As the name suggests, the emphasis of the label is on the tactile. Each release will have a physical component to it.

The first Touchtheplants release will be a collection of Smith’s own music that falls outside her normal album cycles. The first volume of the “Electronic Series” is called Vol 1: Abstractions, and is set to be released next week. Smith’s Electronic Series will be released annually, and each volume will include a recording as well as a comic book, both focusing on a theme.

This fall the label will be Electronic Meditations, a series of recordings of guided meditations set to synthesizer music by Gregory Kramer.

Smith will officially launch the label in May with two pairs of shows taking place in New York and Los Angeles.

05/21 — New York @ National Sawdust

05/22 — New York @ National Sawdust

05/24 — Los Angeles @ Hollywood forever

05/25 — Los Angeles @ Hollywood forever