A few months ago, Kali Uchis revealed that she was heading to a handful of cities on the West Coast for her new Red Moon In Venus Pt. 2 Tour.

Tied to her latest album, Uchis will be performing at her first headlining arena dates in cities like Sacramento, Las Vegas, El Paso, and more. Her first show is this Friday (September 22) at San Diego’s Viejas Arena.

She is also bringing along Tokischa as an opening act. Here’s what fans need to know about the musician before they go.

Tokischa Altagracia Peralta, most known to fans by her first name, is a Dominican musician and is 27 years old. She first debuted back in 2018 with her song “Picala” which featured Tivi Gunz. After it reached a million views in a week, Tokischa returned with “Que Viva” that November. By January of 2019, her song “Perras Como Tú” appeared on a film soundtrack for Miss Bala: Merciless.

Tokischa’s first EP, Freestyle #007, arrived later in 2019. In the years since then, she’s stayed extremely busy. Most recently, Tokischa appeared on “Hung Up On Tokischa” last September, which was a remix of Madonna’s “Hung Up.”

A complete list and more information about Kali Uchis’ Red Moon In Venus Pt. 2 Tour can be found here.