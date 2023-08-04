Earlier this year, Kali Uchis teased that she had two albums in the works — one in English and one in Spanish. Back in March, she released her third studio album, Red Moon In Venus. Tonight (August 4), it looks like Uchis is kicking off her Spanish era.

On her new single “Muñekita,” Uchis has teamed up with JT of City Girls and Dominican rapper El Alfa for a sexy summer anthem, delivering on the Latin flavor.

Uchis and Alfa ride various rhythmic beats as they switch throughout the song, offering raunchy lines throughout the song.

“Tu angelita es lo que necesitas / Dale, gata, dale, muñequita,” sings Uchis on the song’s chorus.

Alfa’s verse is also full of raunchy one-liners and ad-libs, leading to JT’s contribution, on which, she offers a “sana sana, colita de rana” benediction to her haters.

The song collaboration came about after Uchis had DM’ed JT and Alfa various times over the years. Uchis first showed the track to JT, who recorded a verse in Uchis’ home studio, and then later shared the song with Alfa, who made his contribution shortly after.

“I love bringing artists together that you’d least expect,” said Uchis in a statement. “El Alfa is a Latino legend and JT is someone I’ve admired forever. Both of them are known for their summer hits and high energy, so I’m incredibly excited to bring them together for a fun, sexy song like this.”

You can listen to “Muñekita” above.