Kanye West Almost Partnered With Nintendo To Make A Video Game

Kanye West’s endeavors reach into many different corners of the business world. From the music world to the clothing and shoe design, the rapper has certainly branched out in recent years. But apparently he had interest in teaming up with Nintendo for a video game that never quite happened.

During a recent appearance on the Talking Games With Reggie & Harold podcast, former Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime revealed the rapper reached out to the gaming company to collaborate on a video game. Fils-Aime said the meeting occurred between Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian-West after the GOOD Music founder spoke to Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto at the company’s E3 booth.

Unfortunately for Kanye, the gaming company was dealing with too many projects at the time to take on the collab with him. “Part of it was talking about what he was up to. He was experimenting with a piece of video game content; he wanted reactions to it. He comes out and says, ‘I want to work with Nintendo,’” Fils-Aime said.

We had so many different projects at Nintendo going on, the possibility of doing something with Kanye just wasn’t there, and so I had to find a way to politely decline this opportunity to work with him. I told him, “Kanye, you don’t want to work with us because we’re tough, we’re hard. All we do is push for the very best content. We would not be the type of partner you would want to work with.” And he looks at me and says, “Reggie, you’re exactly the type of partner I want because of that reason!” It’s like, “Oh my gosh.”

The news about Kanye comes after he shared his Emmanuel EP with his Sunday Service choir. You can listen to the full podcast episode here.