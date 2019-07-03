Getty Image

The second season of the HBO series Tales premiered on HBO last night, and notably, the episode features a new track from Kanye West, called “Brothers.” For the song, West once again teamed up with frequent collaborator Charlie Wilson, with whom he’s worked on multiple occasions over the years.

On the track, Kanye apologizes for the wrong he has done and affirms the value of brotherhood, rapping, “So I’m sorry for all the miscues / How about I admit that I miss you / I miss the fam and our brotherhood / I just wanna make sure that my brother’s good / So I ain’t embarrassed or above / Flying out to Paris for a hug.”

Irv Gotti said of the song, “Producing this new record with my production partner Seven and working with Kanye for a song exclusively for the Tales series has been one of the highlights of my music and TV career. I did it for my hip-hop culture. I wanted to give the fans something to listen to and enjoy as well as visually enjoy, and ‘Brothers,’ the song in conjunction with this global TV premiere is precisely that moment.”

The song has not yet been officially made available for streaming, but in the meantime, listen to “Brothers” below.