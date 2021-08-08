Late last month, Kanye West announced a listening session at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for his tenth album Donda, leaving many to believe that it would arrive shortly afterwards. Two weeks and one additional listening session later, fans are still waiting. At this point, Donda could be released any day now, but until then it seems like he’s shared the album’s first single.

“Hurricane,” which features Lil Baby and The Weeknd, is one of the many tracks that Kanye premiered during his most recent listening session for Donda, and it could possibly arrive as soon as midnight EST in the United States. As of Sunday morning, “Hurricane” was listed as track 2 on Apple Music’s pre-save page for the album. HipHop-N-More also reported that the single is already available in select international streaming markets, like Russia’s Yandex and Japan’s Line Music.

Moreover, according to Complex, KayCyy, who is credited as a songwriter on the track, teased its impending release in a now-deleted tweet, writing, “Y’all ready?” before adding shortly thereafter, “Ok I won’t say anything anymore.”

The upcoming single will be Kanye’s first track with Lil Baby, while it’ll be his third with The Weeknd. The duo first collaborated on the singer’s track “Tell Your Friends,” a track Kayne produced, from his sophomore album Beauty Behind The Madness. The second track together came a year later with Kanye’s “FML.”