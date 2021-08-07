For the second time this year, the world gathered together to watch a livestream listening session for Kanye West’s upcoming tenth album Donda this past Thursday. Whether it was from home with conversations on social media or inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, fans watched the rapper share promising music from the unreleased album with the hope that it would arrive on August 6 as it was widely reported. Yet, once again, Friday came and went without Donda and fans were left to wonder what caused the delay this time around and when they could get their hands on the album.

While a new release date hasn’t been confirmed, we may have learned one reason Donda didn’t come out as scheduled.

He was actually calling me from a mix mistake!! Lol https://t.co/TNkP2Jcu4f — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) August 7, 2021

On Saturday, a fan posted a screenshot from the August 5 livestream that shows Kanye speaking on the phone as the music blares from the stadium. The image was captioned, “Make Sure Mike Dean locked up in that room. We not finished yet,” and soon enough, Mike Dean himself caught wind of the tweet and offered a response.

“He was actually calling me from [sic] a mix mistake! Lol,” the producer replied.

#DONDA pre-order on Apple Music now says Aug. 13 date pic.twitter.com/i2uMAAyQBp — Navjosh (@Navjosh) August 7, 2021

For what it’s worth, the mixing error may not be the lone issue with the current album that is Donda, but it’s clear that it won’t be released until Kanye deems it ready for the world. For now, fans could expect the project to arrive on August 13 as the pre-save page for Donda on Apple Music revealed this weekend.

