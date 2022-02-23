Kanye West Has Released The First Four Songs From ‘Donda 2’

As the build-up for the full release of Kanye West’s Donda 2 album continues, the first four tracks from it have been officially released. Out now exclusively on Ye’s stem player streaming platform/device, the first four songs are entitled “Pablo” featuring Travis Scott and Future, “We Did It Kid” featuring Baby Keem and Migos, “Broken Road” featuring Don Tolliver, and “Security.”

This past weekend, West posted on his Instagram page that Donda 2 would only be available via the stem player, saying that: “Donda 2 will only be streaming on my own platform, the stem player. You can download new music from stemplayer.com. You can play 4 different elements of the track: vocals, drums, bass, and music. It also has an MP3 player available. We currently have 67,000 available and are making 3,000 a day. Go click the link in my bio to purchase.”

According to Music Business Worldwide, the $200 midi controller style player has reportedly clocked in over $2 million in sales since the Donda 2 streaming announcement, which amounts to more than 10,000 units sold and counting. Before the tracks were released on the Stem Player today, fans were none too pleased that the whole album didn’t arrive in full on the 02/22 stated release date. This seems par for the course for West, who held a livestreamed listening event yesterday from a Miami Stadium.