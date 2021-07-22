In the world of Kanye West, things tend to go from 0 to 100 quickly. Last weekend, with no warning, there was a listening event for Donda, and now the album is set to come out tomorrow. Now, there are two major live events on the horizon: West is hosting a listening event at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium tonight, and it looks like he’ll be performing at Rolling Loud Miami this weekend.

Rumors of this performance have been circulating for a few days. On July 20, West’s longtime collaborator Consequence shared notepad drawings of a pyramid, seemingly in reference to West’s stage design, and noted that West will be performing at the festival on Sunday. Now, we have something closer to official confirmation of West’s appearance, as Billboard reports (citing “a source close to the situation”) that it’s happening.

Kanye West will perform his new album “Donda” this weekend at Rolling Loud. pic.twitter.com/ilvj1XZ2Nx — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) July 20, 2021

Meanwhile, West shared what appears to be the tracklist for the album via an Instagram post last night, which shows song titles written on a whiteboard. As NME notes, there are some differences between this tracklist and the one West shared a year ago. While there are a number of songs that have stuck around, tracks like “Pure Souls” and “We Made It” are new to the album.