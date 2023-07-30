The rebranding of X, formerly known as Twitter, has seen the return of some who had left the platform, some by force. One of the most notable one is Kanye West, or Ye. His account was suspended in December 2022, but on Saturday, July 29, West’s Twitter account has been reinstated. However, according to WSJ, he had to make a few promises beforehand to make it so.

An anonymous source told the publication, “After receiving reassurance that he wouldn’t use the platform to share antisemitic or otherwise harmful language,” which was the reason behind his suspension back in December 2022. In a now-deleted post, West shared a photo of a Nazi swastika embedded inside the Star of David. Musk, who then served as the platform’s CEO, commented on the matter, saying West’s account was suspended for “incitement to violence,” violating the platform’s user terms.

Elsewhere in the platform’s report, West won’t be eligible to monetize his account. Advertisements won’t appear next to his posts either. That said, West’s verified status has at least been reinstated.

Weeks ago, Musk uploaded cover art for West’s 2018 album Ye, which people found to be random. Now that West has rejoined the platform, it could have been a tease of his social media return.