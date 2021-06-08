Getty Image
Kanye West Celebrated His Birthday By Releasing A Single Yeezy Gap Product In The Middle Of The Night

It was around this time last year that Kanye West (who turns 44 years old today, June 8) and Gap officially announced their Yeezy Gap partnership. Now, nearly 12 months later, the line is starting to make its way out into the world, even if it feels like more of a soft launch than a full release. In the wee small hours of the morning today (at 3 a.m. ET, as Complex notes), the Yeezy Gap line launched with just one item: a puffy blue coat.

The listing for the item on the Gap website dubs it the “round jacket,” and it’s only available in a light blue color. The jacket is made of recycled nylon, is designed to have a unisex fit, and is priced at $200. The jacket is currently available for pre-order in the US only and is set to ship this upcoming fall. There is no indication of when more Yeezy Gap items are set for release. Complex also notes that West was photographed wearing the jacket while out in Los Angeles a few days ago.

Gap

To promote the jacket, Kanye went with an attention-grabbing stunt: An image of the jacket was projected on the sides of some buildings in Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. Also included on the projection are the Yeezy Gap logo and a QR code.

This follows rumors that Yeezy Gap was set to launch in June, so perhaps that means we’ll see more from Yeezy Gap soon.

