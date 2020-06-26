Kanye West And Gap Are Teaming Up For A New ‘Yeezy Gap’ Line

Kanye West has long had an admiration for Gap, which he has been public about over the course of his career. The clothing retailer has earned mentions on Kanye’s music as far back as The College Dropout, as he used to work there as a high school kid. In a 2015 Vogue interview, Kanye said, “One of my dreams was to be the head creative director of the Gap,” adding that he’d “like to be the Steve Jobs of the Gap.”

Now, the rapper is getting closer to that goal: This morning, he started teasing a collaboration with the retailer. He shared an image of a person reaching into a bag that reads, “YZY Gap, developed by Yeezy and Gap.” From there, he got a little less opaque, sharing an image of a Gap-style Yeezy logo and writing, “YEEZY AND GAP FORM PARTNERSHIP.” Both posts were hashtagged #WESTDAYEVER.

More details on this partnership were laid out in The New York Times. They report that Yeezy Gap, a new clothing line from Yeezy and Gap, will be available in Gap stores and online during the first half of 2021. The deal reportedly has a term of ten years, with the option to renew after five years, “according to a person familiar with the negotiations, who was not authorized to speak publicly.”

The goal for the collaboration is to make “modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points.” It is also noted that Kanye’s “design vision” will also apply to how the line is presented in-store and online.