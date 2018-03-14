Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ever since “I Kissed A Girl” launched her career, smooching has become a permanent part of Katy Perry’s legacy, and while many men would be thrilled to lock lips with the singer, one of the guys who actually got to wishes it didn’t happen.

On Sunday, the rebooted season of American Idol premiered on ABC, and during the episode, 19-year-old singer Benjamin Glaze stood in front of judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry for his audition. In their pre-performance banter, Glaze said he likes meeting girls while working his job in retail, to which Bryan responded with a Perry reference: “Have you kissed a girl and liked it?”

“No, I’ve never been in a relationship,” Glaze answered. “I can’t kiss a girl without being in a relationship.”