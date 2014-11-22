Katy Perry Shamed Her ‘Stalkers’ Who Wanted A Bikini Photo

Katy Perry is an extremely photogenic woman and is usually more than happy to have her picture taken while she’s danced as a limp, orange penis, er, sad Cheeto. But even she has her limits. Perry was in Australia yesterday, and she wanted to take a “quiet walk to the beach.”

Yeah, about that. Here’s what she wrote on Twitter.

Australia: where something horrible will kill you, and someone horrible will take a photo.

