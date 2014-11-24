Katy Perry Will Officially Headline The Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show, And She Made A Video To Prove It

Great news for that vital cross-section of fans of NFL football and boobs that shoot whipped cream and/or fireworks: Katy Perry will officially headline the halftime show for Super Bowl XLIX. Perry made the announcement via Twitter late Sunday night:

My band is in the other room screaming at the TV (and each other) over this Cowboys-Giants game. Can’t wait for February 1st… 🎤🏈 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 24, 2014

The NFL followed up with a wordier announcement of their own, dropping no less than 12 mentions of sponsor Pepsi in their press release (which you can read here):

Global superstar Katy Perry will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show on NBC in University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, it was confirmed Sunday night in an unprecedented multimedia, global announcement.

That “unprecedented multimedia, global announcement” included the aforementioned tweet from Perry, along with Bob Costas talking about the news during halftime of Sunday night’s Cowboys-Giants tilt and the release of the following Pepsi-produced video, featuring Perry getting ready for her performance.

Did the NFL make the right choice? Some say she’s the perfect performer for the event.