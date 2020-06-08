As cities around the nation continued to host protests of the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd this weekend, Compton, California natives Kendrick Lamar and DeMar DeRozan put in an appearance at their city’s Peace Walk alongside Russell Westbrook, the Compton Cowboys, and thousands of citizens. According to Complex, Compton Mayor Aja Brown spoke to the attendees of the march, calling it an inspiring example of local unity.

“Thousands came together—men, women,and children—to peacefully march for unity, justice, and peace for all,” she wrote on Instagram. “Today, we demonstrated that the LOVE we have for one another is powerful. Thank you to everyone that came out and to those that wanted to, but couldn’t … As I said today, this moment is not the ending, but the beginning of a new era—a movement to engage, educate and empower Compton to mobilize, organize and take action, especially when it counts.”

Kendrick didn’t make an official statement, but his words have become the de facto soundtrack of the protest, as his 2015 To Pimp A Butterfly single “Alright” re-entered the Billboard charts thanks to an increase in streams. Meanwhile, J. Cole, Jhene Aiko, Kehlani, and more have been spotted at protests as well, lending their voices and support to the movement.

See images from Compton’s Peace Walk above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.