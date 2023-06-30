With Khalid missing Ed Sheeran’s next two Mathematics Tour shows, two new acts step up to take his place. The injured singer had been in a car accident after opening for the first two months of the tour, prompting Ed to play as his own opener at his recent stop in Maryland.

Fortunately, he won’t have to pull double duty at his upcoming dates in Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium. He revealed the replacement openers in a post on Instagram, writing: “We have two surprise openers for today and tomorrow I’m very excited about.” In a follow-up slide, he told fans that tonight’s opener (Friday, June 30) is John Mayer, while the opener for Saturday (July 1) is Little Big Town.

In addition to the larger Mathematics Tour, Sheeran’s been setting aside dates in bigger markets for the more intimate Subtract Tour. Playing theaters instead of stadiums, Sheeran performs his album Subtract, which was released earlier this year ahead of the North American leg of the Maths Tour. Sheeran’s clearly a busy guy these days. Meanwhile, John Mayer had better hope there aren’t any Swifties in the crowd tonight; despite his ex Taylor Swift asking fans to chill out on him — their relationship was less than a year long and over 12 years ago, after all — her request seems to have had an opposite effect, making things worse.

