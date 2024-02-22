Kid Cudi The Book of Clarence Premiere 2024
Kid Cudi Might Have Beef With Donald Glover, As His Response To A Fan’s Question Seems To Indicate

Throughout his years as a rap favorite, Kid Cudi has worked with a whole host of collaborators. Recently, one fan suggested Cudi add Donald Glover/Childish Gambino to that roster. Based on Cudi’s response, though, it appears he might not be too keen on Glover.

On X (formerly Twitter) yesterday (February 21), a fan wrote, “@KiDCuDi You and Gambino gotta work on something whether it’s TV, movies, or music we’d love to see/hear it! Your guys’ song Warlords needs an official release!” Cudi shared the tweet and replied simply, “Im cool.”

If Cudi has some sort of issue with Glover, it’s not clear why. As the fan alluded to, Cudi and Glover have an unreleased song together called “Warlords,” which leaked online last year. Cudi answered some other fan questions after the Glover one, but has not yet clarified his stance on his fellow rapper/actor.

Beyond that, early in his music career, Glover actually used to open for Cudi. Last year, he remembered a particularly bad night opening, saying, “At the time, I had a full band and a violinist. I just kept turning to the band and telling them, ‘Next song! Next song!’ I put on a really intense show through the boos.”

