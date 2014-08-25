Kim And Her Sisters Texting During The VMAs Ferguson Tribute Was Peak Kardashian

Wedged into a very boring award show was a very awkward tribute to Ferguson. MTV picked the right man to do it, Common, but the live stream chose the wrong people to focus on: the Kardashians, who appeared to be texting and fixing their outfits during the moment of silence.
BuzzFeed reached out to MTV “to confirm that the footage of the Kardashians texting happened during the moment of silence and wasn’t on a delay and shown by mistake.”
When you’re THAT famous for being THAT much of a Stupid Spoiled Whore, such behavior is not only expected but acceptable.
You did this to yourself, America.
+1. Amen.
People watch and give ratings to these whores, then get upset when they pull shit like this?
We’re living the prequel of Idiocracy.
SHE *COULDN’T* CARE LESS. COULDN’T.
This + the high crime of incorrect and unnecessary use of “literally.”
Yeah, they should of known better.
And Huell hits for the cycle. All three of those drive me crazy.
“could care less” is acceptable even though it doesn’t make sense.
I don’t see a problem with anything Huell typed.
-Richard Marx
I could care less that people don’t like this phrase this way.
If you hate that phrase, you’re literally taking it too literally. Idioms care about your internet logic. And I can hardly wait for people to figure that out.
So fitting
[www.youtube.com]
The Kardashians are the gremlins Paris Hilton fed after midnight.
This made me laugh until I realized how true it is
excellent
Can we stop pretending like we’re outraged every time these chicks do something stupid and/or disrespectful?
I was outraged about this until I heard Rush Limbaugh said something racist. Now I’m outraged about that.
I’m sorry, what’s that? Obama took a 15 minute break? OUTRAGE!
Listen, that Instagram ain’t gonna fill itself!
They were probably playing Kim’s smartphone game. I heard she gave her sisters a 25% discount on the the add-ons, since they’re “family.”
Ok, a black thug with no respect for other people’s property and he law got what was coming to him. A bunch of uneducated black folks got upset.
What is the issue again exactly? Why was there even a “tribute”? For whom? For the animal who on video robbed a store and then violently manhandled the store clerk? Why should anyone give two shits exactly?
*the law
*idiot.
I think it’s adorable that you feel confident enough to call someone else “uneducated.”
Me fail English? That’s unpossible!
[www.youtube.com]
It wasnt a tribute. It was the greatest song in the world.
well played, Leapin_Lizards! POINTS!
Thanks for playing.
Trolling, trolling, trolling…rawhide!
Leaping_Lizards
Was it this song? [www.youtube.com]
“Can we just have a whole show of Spoiled & Shallow celebrities showing their true colors! ”
Isn’t that basically every show?
yeah you LITERALLY described bravo and e networks entire programming slate and i could care less.
Too bad Kris Novoselic didn’t drop his bass on Kim’s head 20 years ago.
I mean this makes sense. The reason they’re all famous involved a video and a black guy shooting.
Oh snap.
Without a doubt, this will be the comment of the week! +1!
Wow.
Otto Man, look it up in the ductionary, uneducated is a grammatically correct word. It’s an adjective. Your point exactly?
Satanhimself and Rawhead Wrecks, what is your point exactly? Was there anything in my post you’d like to address specifically? Or is it because I stated reality and facts you ain’t happy with something? Please, when mooks make fun of someone, be more interesting. It makes your feeble attempts at humor a bit more fascinating.
Oh, I’m well aware that uneducated is a word.
What I meant was that someone who thinks an unarmed teen getting shot six times was an “animal” and a “thug” who “got what he deserved” — death for two alleged misdemeanors — and someone who thinks that the only people upset about it are black and “uneducated” to boot must be a total fucking moron who can’t tell his own ass from a fucking hole in the ground and therefore has no business calling anyone else “uneducated.”
You’re a moron. Go fuck yourself.
*dictionary, damn it
And the only people making Ferguson into a racial thing are black people. The thug had it comming and now us working people don’t have to support his lazy ass in jail for the rest of his worthless life.
I’m white. I think it was “a racial thing.”
That is a well-thought out and intellectually devastating post. Once again, without cursing me out, please explain how the video of this “boy” robbing a store and manhandling the clerk doesn’t make him a thug? And also, please explain why him assaulting a police officer (what, did the police officer punch himself in the eye until shattering his orbital bones?) right after the said robbery and getting shot as a result make this crime racial?
Cursing me out and stating that you are white in no way changes the facts of the case of what I’d said in my post.
No wait, the video was staged too, right? By THE MAN!
So, fuck you buddy.
Cursing me out and stating that you are white in no way changes the facts of the case of what I’d said in my post.
Actually, it does. And the fact that you don’t recognize it only underscores what an utter moron you are.
You said only black people thought it was “a racial thing.” Well, I’m white and I think it was, and many other white people have said as much too. So, yeah, that effectively disproves your blanket statement about how only black people think race is a factor here.
(By the way, your opinion that there was nothing racial here might have carried more weight if you hadn’t ranted on about black animals and how uneducated black people are. Next time, just burn a cross.)
The events in the convenience store were, by the cop’s own admission, totally unknown to him at the time of the shooting. There had been no dispatch report about the robbery, and he had no knowledge of it. The video had absolutely nothing to do with the shooting, because the police officer stated that he had never seen it, nor heard about what was shown in it.
But even if he did, so what? Theft of a $49 box of cigarellos and shoving a clerk would be two misdemeanors, worthy of arrest, but not worthy of being gunned down like an animal in the street. (That’s called a simile. Unlike you and the rest of your Klan friends, I don’t literally think black people are animals.)
And the story about how he assaulted the cop? Funny how that was never released at the time of the incident, but was leaked out by the cop’s own lawyers to try and build sympathy for his side. I guess they assumed more people were gullible racist fucktards like you.
Go fuck yourself. Go fuck yourself. Go fuck yourself.
douchettes!
Why are there no moments of silence on the black on black shootings which claim countless lives every day? That’s not an issue, only when a cop shoots a piece of shit and the cop is white? Look at all the facts you retards before you start to have vigils and prayer moments on racial understanding. It’s clear from the bullet locations, the video of the store robbery and from audio of witnesses that this thug robbed a store, and was attackin a police officer before getting shot. How is this racism? I’d love for all of the police in Ferguson to just take a few weeks off and let the population there police themselves. We’d see how man marches they’ll have then. Stop blaming your own problems on the rest of the world, stop having kids every time you drop a load and get an education. Maybe then everyone else will start giving a shit.
There are. All the time. You’re just too fucking stupid to know about them.
[www.theatlantic.com]
Again, go fuck yourself.
*attacking
See that little black arrow on the right side, that’s how you reply to a post that already exists.
@commenting like a fox I’m glad someone said it…
You, sir, are a dipshit.
i thought they liked the dark meat?
We’re sure they weren’t just tweeting about how moving it was?