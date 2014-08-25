Kim And Her Sisters Texting During The VMAs Ferguson Tribute Was Peak Kardashian

Wedged into a very boring award show was a very awkward tribute to Ferguson. MTV picked the right man to do it, Common, but the live stream chose the wrong people to focus on: the Kardashians, who appeared to be texting and fixing their outfits during the moment of silence.

BuzzFeed reached out to MTV “to confirm that the footage of the Kardashians texting happened during the moment of silence and wasn’t on a delay and shown by mistake.”