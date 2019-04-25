Kim Petras Embraces Being ‘Broken’ On Her Honest New Single

04.25.19 1 hour ago

Kim Petras is back and ready to save the music industry.

The German pop princess has been teasing a new release over the last few weeks, and “Broken” more than lives up to the hype. A confessional breakup anthem, “Broken” sees Petras dancing through her heartbreak and wishing the worst to the lover that spited her. “Hope you got, hope you got / Everything you want, pray to God pray to God / That she leaves you broken, broken / Like you left me broken, broken,” Petras sings over an intoxicating, synth-driven beat.

“Broken” is definitely a departure from we’ve heard from Petras before. It’s a little less bubblegum, and a lot more hip-hop influenced. Petras even raps a little bit on the verses. But Petras can crush any vocal style — “Broken” showcases her versatility as an artist and performer. And don’t worry, Petras hasn’t changed too much, and she still includes her “woo-ah” vocal signature at the end of the song.

The song is obviously special to Petras. Back in March, the singer told a fan on Twitter that she would get the title of the song inked somewhere, her first tattoo.

You can listen to Kim Petras’ new single “Broken” above.

