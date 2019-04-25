Kim Petras Embraces Being ‘Broken’ On Her Honest New Single

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Kim Petras is back and ready to save the music industry.

The German pop princess has been teasing a new release over the last few weeks, and “Broken” more than lives up to the hype. A confessional breakup anthem, “Broken” sees Petras dancing through her heartbreak and wishing the worst to the lover that spited her. “Hope you got, hope you got / Everything you want, pray to God pray to God / That she leaves you broken, broken / Like you left me broken, broken,” Petras sings over an intoxicating, synth-driven beat.

“Broken” is definitely a departure from we’ve heard from Petras before. It’s a little less bubblegum, and a lot more hip-hop influenced. Petras even raps a little bit on the verses. But Petras can crush any vocal style — “Broken” showcases her versatility as an artist and performer. And don’t worry, Petras hasn’t changed too much, and she still includes her “woo-ah” vocal signature at the end of the song.

The song is obviously special to Petras. Back in March, the singer told a fan on Twitter that she would get the title of the song inked somewhere, her first tattoo.

It’s an April release ! And it’s gna b lit and the song title is one word and I’m gonna get that one word tattoo’d 👀 — KIM PETRAS 🌫 (@kimpetras) March 26, 2019

You can listen to Kim Petras’ new single “Broken” above.