Pop singer-songwriter-instrumentalist King Princess has released the music video for “Holy,” off her debut EP, Make My Bed, which was released last month.

King Princess, the solo project of 19-year-old Brooklyn native Mikaela Straus, is the first signee on producer Mark Ronson’s new label, Zelig Records. Straus’ previous two singles, the Harry Styles-approved “1950” and “Talia,” are streaming smashes, with about 120 million streams combined.

“Holy,” Straus’ third music video, continues the aesthetic precedent set by the gorgeous visuals for “1950” and “Talia.” The video for “Holy” is gauzy and dreamy, featuring Straus swimming through clear water and washed in sunlight. Co-directors Clare Gillen and Scott Ross frame Straus in intimate close-ups and ethereal light, bright and enigmatic like the subject of a Renaissance painting.

Straus is currently on her first-ever, completely sold out headlining tour. Straus’ music evidently connects with young listeners who see themselves in her honest, confident, unapologetically queer music and lyrics. Straus played two nights at Brooklyn’s Elsewhere in June, directly following NYC Pride. Make My Bed is only fifteen minutes long, but Straus filled her set with older songs from her SoundCloud and previewed songs from her upcoming album.

Despite Make My Bed being released only a week before the Brooklyn shows, the crowd was already singing along to every song, and whenever she played the chords on an unreleased track, a hush fell as everyone got their phones out to capture it. King Princess’ star is rising fast for a musician who released her first single just four months ago — and every release sees her getting bolder, more confident, and even more exciting to follow.

King Princess plays Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre tonight, and has several more west coast dates booked through September. Watch the music video for “Holy” above, and stream Make My Bed below.